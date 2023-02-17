New Delhi: In the latest round of tech layoffs in the country, Google India is reported to have laid off around 450 employees late Thursday night.

On the other hand, Twitter shut down two of its three India offices, asking its employees to work from home.

As per reports, Sanjay Gupta, Country Head of Google India sent an email to the affected employees.

Twitter, which had previously laid off almost 190 of its staff in India after Elon Musk’s acquisition of the company, has now closed its Delhi and Mumbai offices.

The Bengaluru office is still operational.

This comes after a wave of global job cuts by big technology firms such as Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook’s parent company Meta, and Google’s parent company Alphabet.

Alphabet Inc slashed 6 per cent of its global workforce, amounting to 12,000 employees, while Twitter fired 50 per cent of its 7,500 workforce after Musk’s takeover.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, expressed regret in an email to the employees, taking “full responsibility for the decisions that led us here.” Elon Musk has been focused on cutting costs in order to reduce losses at the social media service company as advertisers have abandoned it in droves.