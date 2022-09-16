GUWAHATI: Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, who heads the Adani Group, is now the second richest man in the world.
Gautam Adani edged past Bernard Arnault, the co-founder and chairman of LVMH Moet Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, to become the world’s second richest man, Forbes reported.
Adani and his family’s net worth as on Friday (September 16) stood at $155.4 billion.
In the top 10 list, another Indian billionaire – chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries – Mukesh Ambani is placed eighth with a net worth of $92.3 billion.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose net worth stands at $273.5 billion, is the richest man in the world.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (net worth $$149.7 billion) is the third richest man in the world.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates with a net worth $105.3 billion is placed fifth in the list.
|Rank
|Name
|Net Worth (in $ Billion)
|1
|Elon Musk
|273.5
|2
|Gautam Adani & family
|155.4
|3
|Bernard Arnault & family
|155.2
|4
|Jeff Bezos
|149.7
|5
|Bill Gates
|105.3
|6
|Larry Ellison
|98.3
|7
|Warren Buffett
|96.5
|8
|Mukesh Ambani
|92.3
|9
|Larry Page
|89.0
|10
|Sergey Brin
|85.4
|Source: Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List