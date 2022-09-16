GUWAHATI: Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, who heads the Adani Group, is now the second richest man in the world.

Gautam Adani edged past Bernard Arnault, the co-founder and chairman of LVMH Moet Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, to become the world’s second richest man, Forbes reported.

Adani and his family’s net worth as on Friday (September 16) stood at $155.4 billion.

In the top 10 list, another Indian billionaire – chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries – Mukesh Ambani is placed eighth with a net worth of $92.3 billion.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose net worth stands at $273.5 billion, is the richest man in the world.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (net worth $$149.7 billion) is the third richest man in the world.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates with a net worth $105.3 billion is placed fifth in the list.

Rank Name Net Worth (in $ Billion) 1 Elon Musk 273.5 2 Gautam Adani & family 155.4 3 Bernard Arnault & family 155.2 4 Jeff Bezos 149.7 5 Bill Gates 105.3 6 Larry Ellison 98.3 7 Warren Buffett 96.5 8 Mukesh Ambani 92.3 9 Larry Page 89.0 10 Sergey Brin 85.4 Source: Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List