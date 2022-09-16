GUWAHATI: Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, who heads the Adani Group, is now the second richest man in the world.

Gautam Adani edged past Bernard Arnault, the co-founder and chairman of LVMH Moet Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, to become the world’s second richest man, Forbes reported.

Adani and his family’s net worth as on Friday (September 16) stood at $155.4 billion.

In the top 10 list, another Indian billionaire – chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries – Mukesh Ambani is placed eighth with a net worth of $92.3 billion.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose net worth stands at $273.5 billion, is the richest man in the world.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (net worth $$149.7 billion) is the third richest man in the world.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates with a net worth $105.3 billion is placed fifth in the list.

RankNameNet Worth (in $ Billion)
1Elon Musk273.5
2Gautam Adani & family155.4
3Bernard Arnault & family155.2
4Jeff Bezos149.7
5Bill Gates105.3
6Larry Ellison98.3
7Warren Buffett96.5
8Mukesh Ambani92.3
9Larry Page89.0
10Sergey Brin85.4
Source: Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List
Avatar photo

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in