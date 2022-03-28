What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

As the name says, Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Account data including account progress and game items are synced across both applications by Firelink technology, according to the information provided on the official website of the game. Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for March 28, 2022 :

FV5H JK4I 8R76

FTGD SHEJ 4K56

FJO9 H8G7 F6D5

F4RE QF1G 2H3J

F5O8 Y98H 7BVY

DGHE NM56 7L8I

OJ98 B7V6 CX5A

RQF2 GH3J E9IF

8GV7 65TC RXFS

FBER JKT6 L4OU

F98N 7B6F D5TE

FG4B R5NT M6YK

LHO9 8B7V 65DS

4RED EF3V 4BN5

FB45 6KYO UH87

B6VC TSFA BQ2J

KI38 ERF7 YVGB

FM8F KTO6 7U9J

