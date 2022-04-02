What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

As the name says, Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for April 2, 2022:

FV5B NJ45 IT8U

F7YG T1BE 456Y

FJBH VFS4 TY23

F45J TYHI 87GF

FO9T UYGH E4K5

67M8 ILOK 9876

5AQR F234 J7IT

G8B7 V65C RXSD

A9BE NRTK YUJN

87V6 CX5R SFWE

V4B5 N6MY UKIN

8VF7 6TXR SFE4

B5N6 YUJ8 JU85

F4N5 K6LY OU9I

FH45 8T1Y H1M6

F8OI K98N B7V6

F5S5 RQF1 GH23

F8RG 76V5 CRSF

