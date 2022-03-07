Guwahati: Former National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chief Executive Chitra Ramkrishna has been arrested by the CBI.

She is accused of grave lapses at India’s largest stock market.

The former NSE chief is also accused of sharing confidential information with an individual she dubbed a “Himalayan yogi”.

She was arrested on Sunday evening, just a day after her request for a pre-arrest bail plea was dismissed by a Delhi Court.

Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal further found that market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has been “too kind” to the accused.

The court further observed that she faced serious charges and her sustained custodial interrogation would be required to dig out the truth.

It may be mentioned that a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Monday extended the custody of Anand Subramanian, former Group Operating Officer (GOO) and advisor to former MD of National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna till March 9.

Anand is said to be the close associate of Chitra Ramkrishna which whom she allegedly shared the information.

She was arrested in Delhi and is lodged in lockup at the CBI headquarters.