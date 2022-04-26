The way a few industries of the world have shown great growth and development, there are a few factors that need to be credited. One just cannot go without thanking the advent of technology but also must credit the relentless drive, astute visions, ideas, and knowledge of a few individuals and professionals who give their best in all that they do in their careers and lives. Amalgamating their expertise with the latest tech, some of them have created winner-like brands, businesses, and platforms in their respective industries. Serving as one of the finest examples of one such incredible venture capital platform and a digital native brand is eGirl Capital, which in a very short span of its inception, has created a lot of noise already in the digital financial industry.

eGirl Capital is something people did not even know was something that could exist in the Defi space, as it thrives as a one-of-a-kind digital native brand, venture capital, and so much more, consisting of different people with different experiences, skills, and knowledge that saw great potential in the NFT and the crypto space and decided to be a part of the process by investing, trading, fudding, thinking, reading anime, doing software things and much more. It came into being in 2020 when markets had just begun recovering from the pandemic when a bunch of talents invested alongside well-established venture funds. This resulted in a group chat, and the rest is history.

The team members in eGirl Capital do great things like research in the Defi space, building finance products, and now collectively invest in crypto projects and startups. They are passionate supporters of the art and the artists and have even sponsored many things. On their website, they keep writing relevant articles pertaining to the industry, have expanded their portfolio incredibly, and have a curated selection of their wide collection of digital art.