Tripsters is the most innovative NFT team of the year to showcase the first-ever communicative NFT line

Guwahati: The NFT business is prolifically stimulating the modern financial landscape. There has never been a more unified way to make money in global finance. Codez is one man who has given his all and has been the CTO at Tripsters. Tripsters will completely revolutionize the NFT market.

Tripsters are a collection of 10,000 psychedelic mushrooms and toads chilling on the Ethereum Blockchain. The Miami-based company helping build the planet’s most strong network system in the NFT community will be in the spotlight at Miami NFT Week, alongside business world titans Mark Cuban, Angela Antony, Grant Cardone, and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Tripsters is revolutionizing the NFT world by bringing you the first collection that combines 2 NFTs to create a third unique token, totally changing the NFT game.

These 9000 psychedelic mushrooms and 1000 toads are the new shamans of the NFT world. Each Tripster comes bearing unique gifts – baggies with the ability to trip your compatible NFT, minting a completely new trippy version of your NFT.

At Tripsters, their goal is to provide their holders with maximum value at every turn. To celebrate the Tripsters launch, they hold the biggest, most valuable giveaway in NFT history.

They are giving their community 4 Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs (valued at $1.4 million). To prove they are 100% serious, they have already purchased the Apes and have them in their wallet waiting to be given away via intelligent contract in a provably fair and verifiably random drawing.

Tripsters will come next up to be compatible with other NFT collections in the future, so the possibilities for expanding this market are limitless.

With over 84k organic followers on Twitter in roughly a month of going live, the platform is one of the most discussed pre-mint NFT launches.