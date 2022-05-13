New Delhi: BGMI is all set to get its fresh update, 2.0, as Livik gets a major facelift alongside the usual weapon balance adjustments, a new vehicle, and more.

The upcoming update will aim to provide players with an updated take on Livik by adding new interactable zones and elements such as ziplines, football arenas, and HP-replenishing herbs all over the map.

The update will be going live on Friday for both Android and iOS devices.

Players can choose to download the update manually but the game will automatically prompt players to download the update once they launch the game after the update is live.

To download the update manually, the user will have to go to the Google Play Store (for Android) and click the ‘Update’ button. iOS users can head to the App Store and update the game manually as well.

For Android users, the update is expected to go live between 12:30 PM – 8:30 PM on the Google Play Store (linked here) while iOS users will have access to the update at 4 PM through the App Store (linked here).

In addition to changes to Livik, XT Weapon Crates are one of the newer additions in BGMI.

These crates will allow players to upgrade weapons like the AKM and M416 to their XT variants – a higher-powered version of the weapons.

This might turn out to be a cool addition to the meta as it might help players get the edge they need in a firefight.

The newest vehicle in the game, the UTV, is an all-terrain vehicle capable of traversing across any kind of terrain without much challenge.

The devs have also added a new feature, the Emergency Pickup, to Erangel and Miramar.

Emergency Pickup will allow players to summon the dropship and fly them instantly towards the safe zone – saving them an inconvenient death from the ring.

BGMI Update 2.0 brings quite a bit of new stuff to the game and it remains to be seen if players take issue with the new meta or will the new adjustments go down well with the fans.