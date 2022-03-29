BGMI redeem codes
Credit : BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Official

BGMI Mobile Redeem Code Today 29 March 2022. BGMI redeem codes can be used for various redemptions and rewards that are being offered by the Battlegrounds Mobile India game.

The details about the rewards and features are available on the official website of BGMI i.e. battlegroundsmobileindia.com. Former PUBG players are now excited after the launch of BGMI.

Now BGMI game is available on Google Play Store for Android mobiles and App Store for iPhone users. To download this app, you have to open the Play Store application on your mobile.

We have Given Latest BGMI Redeem Codes for 29 March 2022. Use This Redeem Coupons and Get Rewards, new skins, BGMI Free UC and weapons Skins, Outfits, Loot Crates, Diamonds.

Also read : Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 29, 2022: Premium Bundles, unlock the diamond hack, Redeem Latest FF Reward Using Codes

Battlegrounds Mobile India Redeem Code Today

  • BTOQZHZ8CQ – New!
  • TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin
  • 5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes
  • GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin
  • KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit
  • JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan
  • UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks 
  • TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit
  • RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin 
  • PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin 
  • R89FPLM9S – Companion
  • BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
  • 5FG10D33 –  Outfit for Free
  • TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle
  • BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set
  • SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
  • RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

Also read : BGMI redeem codes for 28 March 2022, How to redeem Gun Skins, Free UC and more

BGMI Free UC Redeem Codes 29 March 2022

  • LEVKIN1QPCZ- Racer Set (Gold)
  • ZADROT5QLHP- Stealth Brigade Set
  • ZADROT5QLHP – Stealth Brigade Set
  • SIWEST4YLXR- Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom
  • JJCZCDZJ9U- Golden Pan
  • VETREL2IMHX- Bumble Bee Set
  • MIDASBUY-COM – Free rename card
  • VETREL2IMHX- Bumble Bee Set
  • TIFZBHZK4A- Legendary Outfit
  • BOBR3IBMT- Desert Ranger Set
  • GPHZDBTFZM24U- Gun Skin (UMP9)
  • KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
  • SD14G84FCC- AKM Skin
  • RNUZBZ9QQ- Outfit
  • TQIZBZ76F- Motor Vehicle Skin
  • SD16Z66XHH- SCAR-L Gun Skin
  • R89FPLM9S- Free Companion
  • S78FTU2XJ- New Skin (M16A4)
  • PGHZDBTFZ95U- M416 Skin ( First 5000 users)
  • UKUZBZGWF- Free Fireworks
  • 5FG10D33- Falcon
  • 5FG10D33- Outfit
  • BMTCZBZMFS- Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

BGMI Redeem Codes Today 29th March 2022

DKJU9GTDSM1000 Silver Fragments
EKJONARKJORedeem code for Unlimited M416 Gun Skins
BAPPZBZXF5 UMP-45 Gun Skin
TQIZBZ76FMotor Vehicle Skin
ZADROT5QLHPStealth Brigade Set
JJCZCDZJ9UGolden Pan
BBKTZEZET3Leo Set Legendary Outfit
TIFZBHZK4ALegendary Outfit
BBKRZBZBF9 Get 1 Free PUBG Cannon Popularity
UCBYSD600600 UC
SD16Z66XHHSCAR-L Gun Skin
BBVNZBZ4M9Free PUBG Football & Chicken Popularity
DKJU5LMBPYFree Silver Fragments
MIDASBUYGet a free rename card & room card
BBKVZBZ6FW 2 Red Tea Popularity
BOBR3IBMTDesert Ranger Set
R89FPLM9SGet Free Companion
SIWEST4YLXRAssassin Suit/ Assassin Bottom
BMTCZBZMFSPretty in Pink set
Pretty in Pink Headpiece

Battle Ground Mobile India Redeem Codes for Godzilla vs Kong

MAY1PUBGMOBILECode 8
GODZILLAVSKONGCode 2
GODZILLAKONGCode 2
TITANSLASTSTANDCode 8
MONSTERDETECTEDCode 8

Battlegrounds Mobile India Redeem Code Center Today

  • FENKYU5ATPD
  • LEVKIN1QPCZ
  • VETREL2IMHX
  • ZADROT5QLHP
  • BOBR3IBMTO
  • SIWEST4YLXR
  • BDNKUPRMF4

Also read : Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 29, 2022: Premium Bundles, unlock the diamond hack, Redeem Latest FF Reward Using Codes

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: nenow24x7@gmail.com