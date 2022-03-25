Battleground Mobile India Updates Official BGMI Redeem Code and Free UC Daily. BGMI India is a new form of PUBG and has come with a whole lot of new quality. Now all the users can get and apply Battle Ground India Redeem Code through the official website. With the Indian PUBG Redeem Code Generator, you can generate code that will work properly in your game. 

BGMI Redeem Code Generator PUBG Redeem Center 2022

Player Unknown Battleground (PUBG) is famous by the name of Battleground Mobile India. UC is the most important thing for this game, which is very important for you to get the latest outfits, themes, car skins, gun skins, etc. So users can get redeem code from the official website through our portal and use it in gameplay. Now users can get new gifts and enjoy the latest gameplay by redeeming new codes daily.

BGMI Redeem Code 2022 Benefits

  • Gun Skin & Sticker
  • Vehicle Skin
  • Name Card
  • Dress
  • Festival Dress
  • Latest Character
  • New Character Style

BGMI Free UC 2022: BGMI redeem code for 25 March 2022

Redeem CodeBenefit
TJXFTNLZMYSAssassin Suit/ Bottom
BVDJZBZ8NCFree PAN Skin
LEVKIN2QPCZRacer Set (Gold)
DKJU9GTDSM1000 Silver Fragments
EKJONARKJORedeem code for First (5000 Users) M416 Gun Skins
BAPPZBZXF5UMP-45 Gun Skin
VETREL2IMHXBumble Bee Set
TQIZBZ76FMotor Vehicle Skin
TIFZBHZK4ALegendary Outfit
RNUZBZ9QQRandom Outfit
SD31G84FCCAKM Skin
KARZBZYTRSkin (KAR98 Sniper)
ZADROT5QLHPStealth Brigade Set
JJCZCDZJ9UGolden Pan
BBKTZEZET3Leo Set Legendary Outfit
TIFZBHZK4ALegendary Outfit
BBKRZBZBF9Get 1 Free PUBG Cannon Popularity
UCBYSD600600 UC
SD16Z66XHHSCAR-L Gun Skin
BBVNZBZ4M9Free PUBG Football & Chicken Popularity
DKJU5LMBPYFree Silver Fragments
MIDASBUYGet a free rename card & room card
BBKVZBZ6FW2 Red Tea Popularity
BOBR3IBMTDesert Ranger Set
R89FPLM9SGet Free Companion
SIWEST4YLXRAssassin Suit/ Assassin Bottom
BMTCZBZMFSPretty in Pink set
Pretty in Pink Headpiece

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: nenow24x7@gmail.com