Banks will remain shut for almost 18 days in the festival-filled month of October 2023 according to the Reserve Bank of India’s calendar of holidays.

RBI’s calendar shows that in October 11 days are festive holidays.

Some bank holidays are regional which may differ from state to state and bank to bank.



The RBI had announced state-wise bank holidays for the full year.

All bank holidays which have been classified into different categories under the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881-Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, Banks’ Closing of Accounts, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday in India.

For the first two days of this month, banks will not operate physically on account of the Sunday and Gandhi Jayanti across India.

On October 31st, a maximum number of banks will remain closed on the occasion of the Dussehra holiday except for Hyderabad and Imphal.

October 2023 bank holidays list (State-wise):

October 1: Sunday.

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (all banks will be shut).

October 8: Sunday.

October 14: Second Saturday.

October 15: Sunday.

October 18: Kati Bihu in Guwahati, Imphal and Kolkata.

October 21: Durga Puja in Agartala, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata.

October 22: Sunday.

October 23: Dusshera, Ayudha Pooja, Durga Puja, Vijaya Dasami in states of Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Thiruvananthapuram.

October 24: Dussehra/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi)/Durga Puja will lead to bank holidays in all states except Andhra Pradesh and Manipur.

October 25: Durga Puja, bank holiday in Gangtok.

October 26: Durga Puja , bank holiday in Gangtok, Jammu, Srinagar.

October 27: Durga Puja, bank holiday in Gangtok.

October 28: Lakshmi Puja in Kolkata, fourth Saturday.

October 29: Sunday.

October 31: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birthday in Ahmedabad