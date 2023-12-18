Guwahati: According to data provided by Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC), it has sold Assam tea, worth nearly Rs 2,300 crore during the financial year 2023-2024 till date.

The GTAC sold around 115 million kg of tea at an average price of Rs 198.51 per kg.

Dinesh Bihani, Secretary of the Guwahati Tea Auction Buyer’s Association (GTABA), told ANI that this year a special tea named Golden Needle tea was sold at Rs 61,000 per kg.

“We have now reached the month of December and tea production season has almost ended this year. From April 1 to the first week of December, approximately 115 million kg of tea were sold at an average price of Rs 198.51 per kg. Last year, during this period, we sold 114.50 million kg of tea at an average price of Rs 201.14 per kg,” he said, adding, “We hope that we will be able to get more tea in the coming days,” Bihani said.

“Earlier in 2021, one special tea was sold at Rs 1 lakh per kg. In this financial year, Guwahati Tea Auction Centre has made another record by selling Golden Needle tea at Rs 61,000 per kg,” he added.

Bihani said that GTAC is now the second-largest auction centre in the world for CTC teas, after Kenya and all efforts are being made to bring the tea auction centre into the first position.

As per the data from the Tea Board production, the Indian tea crop from January to October was 1163.06 million kg, slightly down from last year’s 1166.34 million kg.

From January to September, 157.92 million kg of tea were exported from India and last year, during the same period, tea exports were 166.11 million kg.