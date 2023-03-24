DIBRUGARH: The G20 Research Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG) Conference on ‘Circular Bio-economy’ is underway at Manohari Tea Estate Banquet Hall here in Dibrugarh on Friday.



The inaugural session began at 8:45 on Friday morning.

The welcome address and opening remarks were delivered by India Chair, Dr S Chandrasekhar, Secretary Department of Science & Technology (DST), Ministry of Science & Technology.

This was followed by introductory remarks by Chair/Co-Chair of Indonesia and Brazil.

Immediately after that the delegates and each country and independent organizations were introduced.

This was followed by another opening remark by Dr. Rajesh S. Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science & Technology.

Dr M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) and Dr Vipin Kumar, Director, National Innovation Foundation- India also addressed the delegates in the opening session.

Pierrick Fillon-Ashida, First Counsellor, Head of Research & Innovation Section, Delegation of the European Union to India presented the policy perspective on Bioeconomy Realm: An EU Approach followed by an open discussion.

The second session Industry towards Decarbonization.

The speakers were Dr. S Venkata Mohan, Chief Scientist, CSIR-IICT who deliberated on ‘Circular Bio-economy enabled Industrial Decarbonization’; Prof. Samir Kulkarni, Tata Chemicals Darbari Seth Distinguished Professor ICT Mumbai who delved on ‘Biotech Industry Biopharma/Biosimilars’; and Dr Yeo Zhiquan, Singapore Institute of Manufacturing Technology who deliberated on ‘Singapore’s Approach to Decarbonization’.

This was followed by policy persctive on Swedish Multiple Helix Model approach for a Circular Economy by Dr Per-Arne Wikström, Counsellor – Innovation & Science, Embassy of Sweden New Delhi and an open session.

The third session before lunch break will deal with Bio-Energy from 12 noon.