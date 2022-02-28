As millions of Hindus will flock around Siva Templess across India on Tuesday with milk, dairy giant AMUL has announced to increase the price of milk by Rs.2 per litre.

The new prices of AMUL milk will come into effect from Tuesday. The increase of Rs.2 per litre translates into a 4% rise in MRPs.

The company had last hiked the prices for milk across India in July last year.

A company statement said, the price hike is being done due to rise in costs of energy, packaging, logistics, and cattle feeding cost- thus the overall cost of operation and production of milk has increased.

“Considering the rise in the input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers’ price in the range of Rs.35 to Rs.40 per kg fat, which is more than 5 per cent over the previous year,” the statement said.

Amul passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers, it said.

“The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production,” the statement said.