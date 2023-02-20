The Indian passenger vehicle market is currently bustling with a plethora of exciting options.

This month, multiple car and SUV manufacturers such as Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Citroen India, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor India are launching new and updated models across the board. Here is a look at what the upcoming weeks have in store for car and SUV aficionados.

Toyota Innova Crysta diesel:

Toyota has reintroduced the Innova Crysta diesel with a 2.4-litre diesel powertrain. Besides the updated engine, the Crysta also gets a revised front bumper, grille and fog lamp housing.

New Hyundai Venue:

Hyundai has updated its compact SUV with a new diesel powertrain and a revised equipment list. The Venue now gets a 115hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine with an integrated starter generator (ISG) and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Citroen eC3:

The all-electric version of the C3 hatchback, the eC3, is Citroen’s latest entrant in the EV hatchback segment. It is powered by a 29.2kWh battery that has an ARAI-certified range of 320km and its front-axle-mounted electric motor produces 57hp and 143Nm of peak torque.

Next-Gen Hyundai Verna:

The next-gen Verna is all set to be launched on 21st March and will be powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual or an IVT gearbox, and a 1.5-litre direct injection turbo-petrol that churns out 160hp mated to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Honda City facelift:

The fifth-gen City is due for a mid-life refresh and is expected to get mild cosmetic updates in the form of redesigned front and rear bumpers and new alloy wheels. Test drives for the Honda City facelift will begin on 3rd March.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG:

Maruti Suzuki’s popular SUV, the Brezza, is soon to be available in a CNG version with an automatic gearbox. It is powered by the 1.5-litre K15C DualJet engine and produces 88hp and 121.5Nm of torque in CNG mode.

Lexus RX:

Lexus showcased the fifth-gen RX SUV at Auto Expo 2023 and is expected to be launched soon. It will be available in two trims – RX 350h Luxury and RX 500h F Sport Performance. Both trims will get either a 2.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with a CVT, or a 2.4-litre turbo-petrol with a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

Maruti’s latest compact SUV, the Baleno-based Fronx, is powered by either a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol with a 6-speed automatic or a 1.2-litre petrol with a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. It will be sold via Nexa outlets and will compete with the Citroen C3, Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.