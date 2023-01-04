The Indian car market will witness some great new cars in 2023. Automobile manufacturers have stepped into introducing their latest creations as well as updated models this month.

Here are the top 5 cars to look out for in January 2023:

New MG Hector

The new Hector by Morris Garages India is among the top launches scheduled in January 2023. The new MG Hector is expected to come with new looks and new features. The signature screen of the car will be a larger 14-inch touchscreen display. The Hector facelift is expected to be out in 2.0-litre diesel and 1.5-litre petrol options.

Mahindra Thar 2WD

The new Thar variant will be a 4×2 with petrol and diesel engine options. It will be available in a smaller 1.5-litre unit and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol. The new Thar will be an entry-level or base variant of the off-roader with no 4×4 option.

Mahindra XUV400

The all-electric XUV by Mahindra based on the XUV300 is expected to come to the market in January 2023. The XUV400 will come with a revised design and styling. The all-electric XUV will be powered by a 148 bhp electric motor paired with a 39.4 kWh battery pack.

Hyundai IONIQ 5

The IONIQ 5 is the second electric car that Hyundai is introducing in India. The car will be the first model to be introduced on the E-GMP Platform.

As per reports, the E-GMP platform comprises of vehicle chassis that includes a battery, motor, and power electric system.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is soon expected to be seen on Indian roads with the projected launch date expected to be January 2023.

The car was already showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in India. While the Jimny globally is a 5-door vehicle, in India there will be an exceptional 5-door model to meet the demands of the market.