In what can be a final nail in the coffin, from April 1, 2023, the Central Government will roll out more stringent BS6 emissions norms. This is known as Real Driving Emissions or RDE norms which may lead to the discontinuation of some of the most popular car models in the Indian market.

Here is the list of the cars that may end up being discontinued:

Renault Kwid:

The company has updated its entire line-up to meet the upcoming RDE norms but the 800 cc version of the Renault Kwid has already been discontinued. In its place, the company recently launched a new entry-level RXE variant at Rs. 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda Amaze:

Honda Cars India has also stopped the sale of the Honda Amaze diesel and removed it from the company’s official website.

Hyundai i20:

Hyundai India is expected to discontinue the i20 diesel and has already discontinued the diesel variants of the Grand i10 Nios and the Aura subcompact sedan.

Maruti Suzuki India:

Maruti Suzuki is also likely to discontinue a few models like the Alto 800, the Ignis and the Ciaz post-April 2023.

Nissan:

Nissan India is expected to discontinue the Kicks compact SUV and replace it with the new-gen Nissan X-Trial.

Skoda:

Skoda Auto India will also discontinue the Octavia and Superb sedans by April 2023.