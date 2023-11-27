Simple Energy, a Bengaluru-based startup, has announced the launch of its new electric scooter, the Dot One.

The company claims that the Dot One will be priced under Rs 1 lakh, making it a direct competitor to the Ola S1 X.

The Dot One will be lighter than the company’s existing One e-scooter and will have a battery capacity of 3.7kWh, providing a claimed IDC range of 160km.

The exact output figures are yet to be revealed, but the Dot One is likely to use a slightly less powerful motor than the One’s unit that’s rated for a claimed 8.5kW and 72Nm.

Also Read: Mahindra’s SUV bookings cross 2.86 lakh units, company aims to bring down waiting period

Not much is known about the Dot One’s design, but it is unlikely to differ too much from the One. The company says that it will have ‘over 30 litres’ of storage, although the exact figure hasn’t been mentioned.

The Dot One will come with a touchscreen TFT dash with Bluetooth connectivity.

At its claimed sub-Rs 1 lakh price, the Dot One will have very few rivals, with the Ola S1 X being its main competitor.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki to launch its first electric SUV in India Next Year

The exact launch date for the Dot One is December 15, 2023.

Simple Energy has delivered just 40 One electric scooters in India since its launch in May 2023.