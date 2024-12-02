KTM India Slashes Price of 250 Duke by Rs 20,000

KTM India has announced a price reduction of Rs 20,000 for the 250 Duke making is one of the most affordable performance motorcycles in the segment.

The revised ex-showroom price in Delhi is now Rs 2.25 lakh.

However, the price is a limited-time offer and is valid until December 31.

The KTM Duke 250 comes in three colour options: Dark Galvano, Electronic Orange, and Atlantic Blue.

The 250 Duke recently underwent updates, incorporating features from its sibling, the 390 Duke.

These upgrades include a new headlight and TFT display, which also supports turn-by-turn navigation and music playback control when connected to a smartphone. Additionally, the bike now features two riding modes: Street and Track.

Mechanically, the 250 Duke remains unchanged, powered by a 249cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 31hp and 25Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, assisted by a slipper clutch and bidirectional quick-shifter.

With its revised pricing, the KTM 250 Duke is now competitively positioned, costing just Rs 8,000 more than its Husqvarna counterpart, the Vitpilen 250, while offering more features.