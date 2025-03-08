Applications are invited for recruitment of 357 vacant positions or career under UPSC in 2025.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Commandants (Group A)

No. of posts : 357

Organization wise vacancies :

(i) BSF : 24

(ii) CRPF : 204

(iii) CISF : 92

(iv) ITBP : 04

(v) SSB : 33

Minimum Educational Qualifications:

A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree of a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section-3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification

How to apply :

Candidates are required to apply online altogether by using the website https://upsconline.gov.in

Last date for submission of applications is 25th March 2025

Application Fees :

Candidates are required to pay fee of Rs.200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using Internet Banking of any Bank.

Female/SC/ST Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee.

Applicants who opt for “Pay by Cash” mode should print the system generated Pay-in-slip during part II registration and deposit the fee at the counter of SBI Branch on the next working day only.

“Pay by Cash” mode will be deactivated at 23.59 hours of 24.03.2025. It is one day before the closing date. However applicants who have generated their Pay-in- Slip before it is deactivated may pay at the counter of SBI Branch during banking hours on the closing date.

Such applicants who are unable to pay by cash on the closing date i.e during banking hours at SBI Branch, for reasons whatsoever, even if holding valid pay-in-slip will have no other offline option but to opt for available online Debit/Credit Card/UPI.

Payment or Internet Banking payment mode on the closing date i.e. till 18:00 Hours of 25.03.2025 altogether will be deactivated.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here