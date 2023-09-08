Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT), Agartala, Tripura.

National Institute of Technology (NIT), Agartala, Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow for the research project funded by Science and

Engineering Research Board, Department of Science & Technology, Government of India entitled “Friction Stir Welding of Aluminum Alloy (Al 6101) and Copper Alloy (C11000) for Busbar Application by Novel Hybrid Interlayer Approach.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 31,000 /- Plus HRA

Essential Qualification :

i) B.Tech. / M.Tech in (Mechanical Engineering/Manufacturing Engineering/ Production

Engineering / Material Science Engineering/ equivalent)

ii) Scholars qualified CSIR-UGC NET / GATE.

How to apply : Candidate should send their filled application including photograph and signed scan copy of educational qualifications, research publications and a statement of interest on or before September 21, 2023. The application should be sent to Dr. Jawahar, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Agartala, Tripura, India or through e-mail to drjawahar.me@nita.ac.in / dr.pjawahar@gmail.com

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here