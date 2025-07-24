Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in TISS in 2025.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Hyderabad Off Campus is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professor (One Post) on Contract Basis for School of Public Policy and Governance

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Contract) for School of Public Policy and Governance

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

Eligibility (A or B):

A. i. A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the

grading system is followed) in any area of Social Sciences, Environmental Sciences,

Ecology, and Geography discipline from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an

accredited foreign university.

ii. Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National

Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC,

like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the

University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D.

Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be

exempted from NET/SLET/SET

OR

B. The Ph.D degree is from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among the top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Desirable Qualification : The candidates having Ph.D. in areas related to Natural Resources Management or Climate Change or Conservation or Environmental Policy and subsequent research work focusses on the following are preferable :

1. Socio-Ecological Systems, Community Based Resource Management, Environmental Law and Governance, Climate Modelling, Adaptation and Mitigation and other similar research areas

2. Familiarity with data sets on environment, climate and natural resources and their usage

to understand contemporary environmental challenges

3. Proficiency in statistics and spatial analysis

4. Good publication record

How to apply :

The candidates may apply online through the link (Apply Now) on the Institute’s website at www.tiss.ac.in. The candidates desiring to apply for more than one post need to apply separately for each post.

Last date of Receipt of Application: 10 August 2025

Application Fee:

Applicants must pay the application fee of Rs. 1000/- online. The SC/ST/PWD candidates will get waiver from the application fee if they attach the required certificate to the online application form. The women candidates need not pay the application fee. The application will be valid only on receipt of the application fee for those who are required to pay. Fees, once paid, is non-refundable under any circumstances.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here