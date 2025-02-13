Applications are invited for recruitment of 129 vacant positions or career in THDC India in 2025.

THDC India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Engineers and Executives in different disciplines in 2025. THDC India Limited is a leading Power Sector and Profit-making Public sector Enterprise and got registration as a Public Limited Company in July-1988 under the Companies Act, 1956. THDCIL got “Mini Ratna’ Category- Status in Oct-2009 and up-graded to Schedule ‘A’ PSU in July-2010 by the Govt. of India. The Equity of Company was earlier shared between Govt. of India and GoUP in the ratio of 75:25. Pursuant to Strategic Sale, the Share Purchase Agreement was executed between NTPC Limited and President of India on 25th March 2020, for acquisition of legal and beneficial ownership of equity held by the President of India in THDC India Limited. After Strategic Sale, Equity in THDC India Limited is shared between NTPC Limited and Government of UP in a ratio of 74.496% and 25.504%.

The Authorized Share Capital of the Company is 4000 Cr and paid-up capital as in Sep-2024 is 3665.88 Cr. Net Worth of the THDCIL as of 31th March 2024 is Rs 10546.68 Cr. THDCIL started earning profits from first year (2006-07) of commercial operation of its maiden project i.e. Tehri HPP (1000 MW) and is consistently profit-making company since then.

Name of posts :

Engineer (Civil)

Engineer (Electrical)

Engineer (Mechanical)

Engineer (Geology & Geo-Technical)

Engineer (Environment)

Engineer (Mining)

Executive (Human Resource)

Executive (Finance)

Engineer for Wind Power Projects

No. of posts :

Engineer (Civil) : 30

Engineer (Electrical) : 25

Engineer (Mechanical) : 20

Engineer (Geology & Geo-Technical) : 7

Engineer (Environment) : 8

Engineer (Mining) : 7

Executive (Human Resource) : 15

Executive (Finance) : 15

Engineer for Wind Power Projects : 2

Eligibility Criteria : BE / BTech / MTech / MSc / CA / CMA / MBA. Minimum 01-year post qualification experience in executive / officer cadre

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the THDCIL website https://www.thdc.co.in/

Last date for submission of online applications is 14.03.2025 (06:00 PM)

Application Fees :

Rs. 600/- (Rupees Six Hundred Only) for candidates belonging to UR/EWS/OBC category through online mode.

No fee for SC/ST/PwBDs/Ex-Servicemen/Departmental candidates/Candidates belonging to Doob Kshetra/ Project Affected Area Families of THDC Projects

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here