Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Tea Board India in 2025.

Tea Board India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of One Food Analyst (FSSAI Authorized) to work at Quality Control Laboratory (QCL), Tea Board India, Tea Park, Bhola More, behind NJP Railway Station, Siliguri-735135.

Name of post : Food Analyst (FSSAI Authorized)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

M.Sc. degree in Chemistry/ Biochemistry or other relevant field

The FSSAI must declare the candidate eligible for engagement as a Food Analyst

Desirable: ISO 17025:2017 training.

Experience :

Minimum 02 years working experience in NABL accredited food lab. Knowledge in analytical field and handling of instruments.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a Walk-in-interview on 04.11.2025 from 11.30 a.m. onward. Venue is at Quality Control Laboratory (QCL), Tea Board India, Tea Park, Bhola More, behind NJP Rly. Stn, Siliguri-735135.

How to apply :

Interested candidates must appear (in person) in the walk-in-interview along with application form (strictly as per the enclosed format), CV, self-attested copies of testimonials. Registration for appearing in interview is possible up to 11.00 a.m. only. The candidates must bring original testimonials for verification. Candidates who have qualified and authorized as Food Analysts by FSSAI are allowed only to appear for the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here