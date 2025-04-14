Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or jobs in StockHolding Corporation of India in 2025.

StockHolding Corporation of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Managers and Assistant Managers in 2025.

Name of post : Manager – Administration & Estates

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree/Diploma (2 years full or Part time) in Business Administration, Management, or related fields with minimum 60% marks in aggregate. Efficient in MS Office for reporting and analysis.

Experience : Minimum 9+ years of post-qualification experience in Administration department of preferably in the BFSI segment.

Name of post : Assistant Manager – HWD

Qualification :

1. Post Graduate Degree/Diploma/MBA (2 years) in HR/IRPM/Personnel Management or equivalent from any recognized University/Institution with minimum 50% marks in aggregate.

2. Graduate in any discipline with a minimum 60% marks in aggregate.

Experience : Minimum 3 years of post qualification work experience in HR activities including Compliance/ Legal related matters.

Name of post : Manager– CPCM Dept

Qualification : Master’s / Bachelor’s degree in Commerce / Business Administration, Engineering, Law, Supply Chain Management or other related fields.

Experience : Minimum 9+ years in Team management overseeing procurement and contracts or related areas. GeM tendering experience is essential.

Name of post : Manager – Accounts & Finance Dept (Taxation)

Qualification : Qualified Chartered Accountant (CA)

Experience : Minimum Post qualification experience of 9+ years in direct and indirect taxes.

Name of post : Deputy Manager – CS & Legal

Qualification : A Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Bachelor’s Degree in Law from reputed institutes

Experience : Minimum 6+ years of post-qualification experience in CS & Legal functions preferably in the capital market/ Banking/ Mutual Fund/ Insurance (BFSI) segment

Name of post : Manager – Risk Management

Qualification :

1. Chartered Accountant / ICWA /MBA in Finance (2 year Full or Part time)

2. Certifications in PMI risk management professional certification, Certified risk management professional (CRMP), Financial risk manager (FRM), Chartered enterprise risk analyst (CERA), Certified risk manager (CRM), Professional risk manager (PRM) will be preferred

Experience : Minimum 9+ years of post-qualification experience with minimum 5 year in Risk management profile of companies in Capital market / financial sector and exposure to analytics being an added preference.

Name of post : Manager – Training

Qualification :

1. Post Graduate Degree/Diploma/MBA (2 years) in HR/IRPM/Personnel Management/Hotel Management/Hospitality or equivalent from any recognized University/Institution with minimum 50% marks in aggregate.

2. Graduate in any discipline with a minimum 60% marks in aggregate.

Experience : Minimum 9+ years of post-qualification work experience in HR out of which he/ she must have a minimum of 3 years of work experience in Recruitment/ Talent Acquisition/ Training/ L&D in any company and 1+ years of experience in business development, operations, or a similar role in a training or educational setting.

Name of post : Assistant Manager – Legal

Qualification : Graduate / Post Graduate in Law (LLB/LLM) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate.

Experience : Minimum 3 years of post qualification work experience in the Information Technology Act (IT Act) on legal matters related to online activities, including data privacy, cybercrime, intellectual property infringement, and online contracts

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://corporate.stockholding.com/careers/

Last Date for Submission of Application is 21st April, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here