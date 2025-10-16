Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Sikkim Manipal University.
Sikkim Manipal University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Professor in 2025. One of the Himalaya’s best-kept secrets, Sikkim prides itself on its pristine alpine forests, lofty snow-capped mountains, craggy landscapes dotted with quaint villages and rich cultural heritage and diversity. Plunging mountain valleys are lushly forested, interspersed with rice terraces and groves of flowering rhododendrons. Straddling the Sikkim–Nepal border is Mount Khangchendzonga (Kanchenjunga; 8598m), the world’s third-highest mountain. The mountain air is fresh and unpolluted. Best of all, the people are among India’s most friendly. Sikkim Manipal University, the most preferred educational hub in the Northeastern region of the country, is amidst this pristine environment. Endowed with the richness of nature, the university provides a very congenial environment for academic pursuits
Name of post : Assistant Professor in Commerce
Qualification : BCom, MCom, MBA (Finance), PhD
Experience : 2 years relevant experience is desirable
Name of post : Assistant Professor in Management
Qualification : MBA
Experience : 2 years relevant experience is desirable
Also Read : 10 great inspirational quotes of Smriti Mandhana
Name of post : Assistant Professor in Computer Applications
Qualification : As per AICTE norms
Experience : 2 years teaching experience at the UG / PG level is desirable
How to apply :
Candidates may email their CV to [email protected] by October 24, 2025.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here