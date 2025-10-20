Sikkim Jobs 2025 Sikkim Manipal University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various non-teaching positions or jobs in Sikkim Manipal University in 2025.

Sikkim Manipal University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Purchase Assistant and Assistant Manager (Purchase) in 2025.

Name of post : Purchase Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Bachelor’s degree in any field, preferably in business administration, supply chain or a related field

Experience :

2-3 years of experience in the field of Purchase, Supply Chain and Stores related field

Job Responsibilities:

1. Vendor Management-Assisting with identifying, evaluating and selecting vendors, negotiating

contracts, and maintaining strong vendor relationships.

2. Procurement Support-Helping with the entire purchasing process, including requisitions,

purchase orders and order tracking.

3. Inventory Management-Assisting in maintaining optimal inventory levels, monitoring stocks,

and ensuring timely delivery of materials.

4. Cost Management-Analyzing Purchase requests.

5. Data Management-Maintaining accurate records of purchases, contracts and vendor

information

6. Reporting Analysis-Assisting in preparing reports on purchasing activities, trends and

performance.

7. Compliance-Ensuring all purchasing activities adhere to university policies, procedures, and

relevant regulations.

8. Process Improvement-Contributing to the development and implementation of more efficient

purchasing processes and systems

Name of post : Assistant Manager- Purchase

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Bachelor’s degree in any field, preferably in business administration, supply chain or a related field

Experience :

5-6 years of experience in the field of Purchase, Supply Chain and Stores related field

Job Responsibilities:

1. Vendor Management-Assisting with identifying, evaluating and selecting vendors, negotiating

contracts, and maintaining strong vendor relationships.

2. Procurement Support-Helping with the entire purchasing process, including requisitions,

purchase orders and order tracking.

3. Inventory Management-Assisting in maintaining optimal inventory levels, monitoring stocks,

and ensuring timely delivery of materials.

4. Cost Management-Analyzing Purchase requests.

5. Data Management-Maintaining accurate records of purchases, contracts and vendor

information

6. Reporting Analysis-Assisting in preparing reports on purchasing activities, trends and

performance.

How to apply :

Interested candidates may email their CV at [email protected] by October 27,2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here