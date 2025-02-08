Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in SBI in 2025.

State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Specialist Cadre Officers in 2025. State Bank of India (SBI) a Fortune 500 company, is an Indian Multinational, Public Sector Banking and Financial services statutory body headquartered in Mumbai. The rich heritage and legacy of over 200 years, accredits SBI as the most trusted Bank by Indians through generations. It is the largest banking and financial services organization in India, with an asset base of over Rs. 61 trillion. It serves over 50 crore customers through its vast network of over 22,500 branches, 63,580 ATMs/ADWMs, 82,900 BC outlets, with an undeterred focus on innovation, and customer centricity, which stems from the core values of the Bank – Service, Transparency, Ethics, Politeness and Sustainability. The Bank has successfully diversified businesses through its various subsidiaries i.e SBI General Insurance, SBI Life Insurance, SBI Mutual Fund, SBI Card, etc. It has also spread its presence globally and operates across time zones through 241 offices in 29 foreign countries. Growing with times, SBI continues to redefine banking in India, as it aims to offer responsible and sustainable Banking solutions.

Name of post : Circle Defence Banking Advisor (CDBA)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Retired in the rank of Major General from Indian Army

Name of post : Deputy CTO (IT- Infrastructure)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

First class Engineering Graduate in Computer Science / Information Systems or other related fields

(Computer Engineering / Computer Technology / Computer Engineering & Technology/ Information technology etc.) from recognized university/institution.

Higher qualification – PG in related field /MBA/ PGDM/PGDBM/MMS will be given preference.

Minimum 15 years of experience in IT business / industry. Extensive experience in managing IT

infrastructure and operations

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://bank.sbi/web/careers up to 2nd March 2025

Application Fees :

Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) is Rs. 750/- ( Seven Hundred Fifty only) for General/EWS /OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2