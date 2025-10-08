Applications are invited for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Specialist Officers in SBI in 2025.

State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Specialist Cadre Officers Posts on Regular Basis in 2025.

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Economist)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : A Master’s degree in Economics / Econometrics / Mathematical Economics / Financial Economics, with a minimum of 60% marks or an equivalent grade from a recognized university/institute of repute. Any higher qualifications like PhD in Economics / Banking / Finance / Statistics / Mathematics will get preference.

Experience : As on 01.08.2025, candidates should have at least 1 year of post qualification work experience in the relevant field of Research and Analytics. Candidates with relevant experience

related to Banking Industry & NBFC will have added advantage.

Name of post : Assistant General Manager (Product & Research – Forex & Rupee Derivatives)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MBA (Finance) or PGDBM (Finance) or PGDM (Finance) or equivalent degree in Finance from recognized institute. Dual specialization with Finance being one of them shall be considered eligible

Experience : Minimum 10 years of experience in the field of Forex and Rupee markets in Corporate/ Non-Corporate Organizations/ Research firms/ Brokerage firms/ Banks/ NBFCs/ Mutual funds

Name of post : Manager (Product & Research – Forex & Rupee Derivatives)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MBA (Finance) or PGDBM (Finance) or PGDM (Finance) or equivalent degree in Finance from recognized institute. Dual specialization with Finance being one of them is considerable as eligible.

Experience : Minimum 3 years of post-qualification experience in the field of Forex/Rupee markets in Corporate/Non-Corporate Organisations/ Research firms/ Brokerage firms/ Banks/ NBFCs/ Mutual funds.

Name of post : Manager (Research Analyst)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MBA (Finance) or PGDBM (Finance) or PGDM (Finance) or equivalent degree in Finance from recognized institute. Dual specialization with Finance being one of them is considerable as eligible.

Experience : Minimum 3 years of post-qualification experience in the field of equity research in Corporate/ Non-corporate organizations/ research firms/ brokerage firms/ Banks/ NBFCs/ Mutual Funds

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://sbi.bank.in/web/careers/current-openings from 08.10.2025 to 28.10.2025

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2