Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in SBI in 2025.

State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Manager Retail Products on regular basis in 2025.

Name of post : Manager Retail Products

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Master of Business Administration (MBA) / Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) / Post Graduate program in Management (PGPM) / Master of Management Studies (MMS) course in any discipline. The institute should get recognition / approval from Govt. bodies/ AICTE / UGC.

Experience :

Essential: Minimum 5 years of post-qualification work experience as Executive / Supervisory / Managerial role in Schedule Commercial Banks in Retail Banking.

Preferable Experience: Out of 5 years of post-qualification work experience as Executive / Supervisory / Managerial role in Schedule Commercial Banks in Retail Banking, Minimum 2 years’ experience in working directly with Product Development.

Job Roles :

To monitor the performance of the products being handled, track best practices in the industry and explore solutions relevant to the Bank, vis-à-vis competitors. To develop new products and review/modify existing product with a view to increasing profitability of the Bank. To strategize and implement business and promotional activities. To manage day to day functioning of alternate channels for delivery of loans. To handle regulatory and security related issues related to the loan product To liaise within various departments of the Bank to ensure smooth and timely rollout of products. To monitor, track and organize all required SOP, manual, e-circular, e-lessons for proposed new products

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://recruitment.bank.sbi/crpd-sco-2024-25-35/apply

Last date for submission of applications is 26th March 2025

Application Fees :

Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) is Rs. 750/- ( Seven Hundred Fifty only) for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/PwBD candidates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here