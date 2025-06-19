Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in Pawan Hans in 2025.

Pawan Hans is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of General Manager (Engineering) and also Manager (FOQA) in 2025.

Name of post : General Manager (Engineering)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

MBA with Engineering Degree in Aeronautical/ Mechanical/ Civil/ Electrical or also M.Tech or equivalent in Aeronautical/ Mechanical/ Civil/ Electrical from a recognized Institute / University.

The incumbent should have 15 (fifteen) years of post qualification executive experience in relevant field out of which 2 (two) years should be at equivalent / next below grade (Rs. 90,000 – 2,40,000) in large & reputed organization. Candidates working in Private Sector or Public Ltd. Or Joint Venture or working on contract basis should be having CTC of Rs. 21.61 lakhs excluding PF, Gratuity & Pension benefits in preceding two years.

Desirable: Candidates working in aviation industry/ handling work related to airport / heliport development will get preference.

Name of post : Manager (FOQA)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Should be a Helicopter Pilot / Aircraft Maintenance Engineer with flight safety experience with or without flying / medical category.

OR

Engineering Degree in Aeronautical / Aerospace/ Mechanical / Electrical / Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Instrumentation/ Electronics, Electronics & Communication or equivalent from a recognized University with flight safety experience or PG Diploma in relevant discipline with flight safety experience.

Experience:

The incumbent should have minimum 03 (three) years post qualification executive experience in relevant fields in a large and reputed organization out of which at least 2 (two) years should be at the next below grade in a large & reputed organization in the grade of Rs. 40,000 – 1,40,000 or equivalent. Candidates working in Private Sector or Public Ltd. or Joint Venture or working on contract basis should be having CTC of Rs. 9.74 lakhs excluding PF, Gratuity & Pension during preceding two years.

Desirable:

Experience in Aviation Industry is desirable. A sound knowledge on Civil Commercial Operation / Maintenance with analytical skill

How to apply :

Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria may apply online altogether through the link available on www.pawanhans.co.in under tab “Careers”.

After filling online application form, applicants must take print out of duly filled-in & signed online application form and send the same after affixing a recent passport size photograph accompanied with copies of self-attested testimonials in support of age, caste/class, qualification, experience, Pay/CTC, etc. and proof of payment of application fee of Rs. 295/- to Head (HR), Pawan Hans Limited, (A Government of India Enterprise), Corporate Office, C-14, Sector-1, Noida – 201 301, (U.P.) on or before 21.07.2025. Candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwBD are exempted from payment of application fee. Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 295/- (Rupees two hundred ninty five) inclusive of GST @ 18% through online mode. In case candidate is unable to pay the fee online, he can deposit the same in form of Demand Draft drawn in favor of Pawan Hans Limited payable at Delhi/Noida.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2