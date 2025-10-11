Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative jobs in NTPC in 2025.

NTPC is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Executive Director in 2025. NTPC is India’s largest integrated power company which is functioning in lighting every corner of the country and building a sustainable future for all. As a leader in the power sector, it aims in generating efficient and affordable power, aiming to achieve 150 GW by 2032. It embrace a diverse fuel mix, integrating fossil fuels, gas, hydro, nuclear, and renewable sources to minimize our carbon footprint. It came into being in 1975. NTPC is playing a vital role in India’s economic growth for nearly five decades. With a commitment to operational excellence and adherence to global standards, it is lighting every fourth bulb in the country!

Name of post : Executive Director

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: B.E./B. Tech. degree in Mechanical/Civil/Electrical/ Electronics/Instrumentation with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/Institution.

Experience : Should have minimum 22 years of post-qualification executive experience (including training period, if any) in Erection/Engineering/ Design or combination thereof with a minimum of 13 years of experience in the nuclear island.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://careers.ntpc.co.in/

Commencement of online application: 14.10.2025

Last date for online application: 28.10.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here