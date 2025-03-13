Applications are invited for recruitment of 391 vacant positions or career in NPCIL in 2025.

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Technical & Administrative Personnel in 2025. Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is a Public Sector Enterprise under the administrative control of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India. The Company was registered as a Public Limited Company under the Companies Act, 1956 in September 1987 with the objectives of operating atomic power plants and implementing atomic power projects for generation of electricity in pursuance of the schemes and programmes of the Government of India under the Atomic Energy Act, 1962. NPCIL also has equity participation in BHAVINI, another PSU of Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) which implements Fast Breeder Reactors programme in the country. NPCIL is responsible for design, construction, commissioning and operation of nuclear power reactors. It is a MoU signing, profit making and dividend paying company with the highest level of credit rating (AAA rating by CRISIL and CARE). NPCIL is presently operating 24 commercial nuclear power reactors with an installed capacity of 8180 MW. The reactor fleet comprises two Boiling Water Reactors (BWRs), 20 Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) including one 100 MW PHWR at Rajasthan which is owned by DAE, Government of India and two VVER reactors of 1000 MW capacity each. NPCIL has 8 more reactors under construction with a total capacity of 6800 MW.

Name of posts :

Scientific Assistant – B

Category – I: Stipendiary Trainee/ Scientific Assistant (ST/SA)

Category – II: Stipendiary Trainee/ Technician (ST/Technician)

Assistant Grade – 1 (HR)

Assistant Grade – 1 (F&A)

Assistant Grade – 1 (C&MM)

Nurse-A

Technician/C (X-Ray Technician)

No. of posts :

Scientific Assistant – B : 45

Category – I: Stipendiary Trainee/ Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) : 82

Category – II: Stipendiary Trainee/ Technician (ST/Technician) : 226

Assistant Grade – 1 (HR) : 22

Assistant Grade – 1 (F&A) : 4

Assistant Grade – 1 (C&MM) : 10

Nurse-A : 1

Technician/C (X-Ray Technician) : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per NPCIL norms

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.npcilcareers.co.in/ up to 4 PM of 1st April 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

