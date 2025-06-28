Applications are invited for recruitment of 33 vacant positions or jobs in NIT Jamshedpur in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Principal Scientific Officer, Assistant Librarian, Student Activity & Sports (SAS) Officer, Assistant Registrar, Technical Assistant, Junior Engineer, Library and Information Assistant, Superintendent, Pharmacist, Senior Assistant, Senior Technician, Junior Assistant & Technician in 2025. National Institute of Technology Jamshedpur is an Institution of National Importance setup by an Act of Parliament (Act 29/ of 2007), namely, the National Institutes of Technology Act, 2007, which received the assent of the President of India on the 5th of June, 2007. This institute was formerly known as the Regional Institute of Technology (RIT) Jamshedpur and was established on 15th August 1960 with the aim of nurturing young engineers for the economic growth of the nation. NIT Jamshedpur is situated in the western part of the city of Jamshedpur. The flowing river Kharkai and picturesque backdrop of low hills on one side, and large tract of forest on the other side, make the 341.30 acres of rolling campus an ideal place

for higher learning and research. NIT Jamshedpur has well-qualified faculty and dedicated supporting staff.

Name of posts :

Principal Scientific Officer

Student Activity & Sports (SAS) Officer

Assistant Librarian

Assistant Registrar

Technical Assistant

Junior Engineer (Civil)

Library and Information Assistant

Superintendent

Pharmacist

Senior Assistant

Junior Assistant

Technician

Senior Technician

No. of posts :

Principal Scientific Officer : 1

Student Activity & Sports (SAS) Officer : 1

Assistant Librarian : 1

Assistant Registrar : 3

Technical Assistant : 5

Junior Engineer (Civil) : 1

Library and Information Assistant : 1

Superintendent : 3

Pharmacist : 1

Senior Assistant : 2

Junior Assistant : 5

Technician : 7

Senior Technician : 2

Eligibility Criteria : As per NIT Jamshedpur norms

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://nitjsr.ac.in/ latest by 11.07.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

