Applications are invited for recruitment of 14 vacant non-teaching positions or career in NIT Delhi in 2025.
National Institute of Technology (NIT) Delhi is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of non-teaching personnel in 2025.
Name of post : Technical Assistant
No. of posts : 2
Discipline wise vacancies :
- Computer Applications : 1
- Aerospace Engineering : 1
Eligibility Criteria :
First Class or equivalent Grade in B.E./ B.Tech. / MCA in relevant subject from a recognized University / Institute.
Or
First Class Diploma in Engineering in relevant Field with excellent academic record
Or
First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Science from a recognized University or Institute
Or
Master’s Degree in Science from a recognized University or Institute with at least 50% marks or equivalent grade
Name of post : Senior Technician-Mechanical Engineering
No. of posts : 1
Eligibility Criteria :
Senior secondary (10+2) with Science from a recognized board with at least 60% marks
Or
Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with at least 50% marks and ITI Course of one year or higher duration in appropriate trade.
Or
Secondary (10) with at least 60% marks and ITI Certificate of 2 years duration in appropriate trade.
Or
Diploma in Engineering of three year’s duration in relevant field from a recognized Polytechnic / Institute.
Name of post : Senior Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Eligibility Criteria : Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with a minimum Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. and proficiency in Computer Word Processing and Spread Sheet.
Name of post : Technician
No. of posts : 5
Discipline wise vacancies :
- Computer Applications : 1
- Electronics & Communication Engineering : 1
- Electrical Engineering : 1
- Mechanical Engineering : 1
- Aerospace Engineering : 1
Eligibility Criteria :
Senior secondary (10+2) with Science from a Government recognized board with at least 60%
marks
Or
Senior secondary (10+2) from a Government recognized board with at least 50% marks and
ITI Course of one year or higher duration in appropriate trade.
Or
Secondary (10) with at least 60% marks and ITI Certificate of 2 years duration in appropriate
trade.
Or
Diploma in Engineering of three year’s duration in relevant field from a Government recognized
Polytechnic / Institute.
Name of post : Junior Assistant
No. of posts : 2
Eligibility Criteria : Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with a minimum Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. and proficiency in Computer Word Processing and Spread Sheet.
Name of post : Lab Attendant
No. of posts : 2
Eligibility Criteria : Senior secondary (10+2) in Science from a recognized board.
Name of post : Office Attendant
No. of posts : 1
Eligibility Criteria : Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board.
How to apply :
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://nitdelhint.samarth.edu.in/index.php/site/login
The Last date for applying online applications shall be 22.10.2025 (23:55 Hrs)
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here