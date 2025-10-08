Applications are invited for recruitment of 14 vacant non-teaching positions or career in NIT Delhi in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Delhi is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of non-teaching personnel in 2025.

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

Computer Applications : 1

Aerospace Engineering : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

First Class or equivalent Grade in B.E./ B.Tech. / MCA in relevant subject from a recognized University / Institute.

Or

First Class Diploma in Engineering in relevant Field with excellent academic record

Or

First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Science from a recognized University or Institute

Or

Master’s Degree in Science from a recognized University or Institute with at least 50% marks or equivalent grade

Name of post : Senior Technician-Mechanical Engineering

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Senior secondary (10+2) with Science from a recognized board with at least 60% marks

Or

Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with at least 50% marks and ITI Course of one year or higher duration in appropriate trade.

Or

Secondary (10) with at least 60% marks and ITI Certificate of 2 years duration in appropriate trade.

Or

Diploma in Engineering of three year’s duration in relevant field from a recognized Polytechnic / Institute.

Name of post : Senior Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with a minimum Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. and proficiency in Computer Word Processing and Spread Sheet.

Name of post : Technician

No. of posts : 5

Discipline wise vacancies :

Computer Applications : 1

Electronics & Communication Engineering : 1

Electrical Engineering : 1

Mechanical Engineering : 1

Aerospace Engineering : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Senior secondary (10+2) with Science from a Government recognized board with at least 60%

marks

Or

Senior secondary (10+2) from a Government recognized board with at least 50% marks and

ITI Course of one year or higher duration in appropriate trade.

Or

Secondary (10) with at least 60% marks and ITI Certificate of 2 years duration in appropriate

trade.

Or

Diploma in Engineering of three year’s duration in relevant field from a Government recognized

Polytechnic / Institute.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria : Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with a minimum Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. and proficiency in Computer Word Processing and Spread Sheet.

Name of post : Lab Attendant

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria : Senior secondary (10+2) in Science from a recognized board.

Name of post : Office Attendant

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://nitdelhint.samarth.edu.in/index.php/site/login

The Last date for applying online applications shall be 22.10.2025 (23:55 Hrs)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here