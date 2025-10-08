Applications are invited for recruitment of seven vacant positions or jobs in NHB in 2025.

National Housing Bank (NHB) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of General Manager -Credit Monitoring, Deputy Manager – Human Resources, Deputy Manager – Audit, Deputy Manager – Learning & Development, General Manager – HR (on contract), Deputy General Manager – Company Secretary (on contract), and Chief Economist (on deputation)

Name of post : General Manager – Credit Monitoring

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Chartered Accountant (CA) / Master of Business Administration (MBA) / Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) / Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management

(PGDBM)

Experience : The candidate must have minimum 20 years’ experience in Banks / All India Financial Institutions (AIFIs) / Regulated Lending Entities of which minimum 15 years should be in handling housing finance operations (retail credit appraisal / Risk).

Name of post : Deputy Manager – Human Resources

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Chartered Accountant (CA)

Experience : The candidate must have minimum 3 years’ post qualification experience in the field of audit.

Name of post : Deputy Manager – Audit

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master of Business Administration (MBA) / Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM)

Experience : The candidate must have minimum 3 years’ post-qualification experience in the field of learning & development / training/HR in officer cadre in Banks / All India Financial Institutions (AIFIs) / Regulated Lending Entities / Govt. Training Institutes in the field of Banking.

Name of post : Deputy Manager – Learning & Development

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master of Business Administration (MBA) / Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) / Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management (PGDBM)

Experience : The candidate must have minimum 3 years’ post-qualification experience in the field of human resource management in officer cadre Banks / All India Financial Institutions (AIFIs) / Regulated Lending Entities.

Name of post : General Manager – HR (on contract)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate with good academic record from a recognized University / Institution.

Experience : The candidate must have minimum 20 years’ experience in human resource management of which minimum 10 years should be in Banks / All India Financial Institutions (AIFIs) / Regulated Lending Entities in the area of human resource management.

Name of post : Deputy General Manager – Company Secretary (on contract)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate degree, with Membership of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)

Experience : The candidate must have minimum 12 years’ post qualification experience in Banks / All India Financial Institutions (AIFIs) / Regulated Lending Entities / Public Sector Undertakings / entities listed on Stock Exchanges. The candidate must have been designated Company Secretary /

Assistant Company Secretary during the course of his / her career

Name of post : Chief Economist (deputation)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s degree in Economics with specialization in Econometrics or Monetary

Economics from a recognized University

Experience : The candidate must have minimum 15 years’ post qualification experience in Banks / All India Financial Institutions (AIFIs) / Government Bodies / Academia of which minimum 10 years should be in areas related to Indian economy / sectoral economy (preferably housing/ housing finance sector).

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.nhb.org.in/

Last date for submission of applications is 21st October 2025

Application Fees :

SC/ST/PwBD : Rs. 175/- (Intimation Charges only)

Other than SC/ST/PwBD : Rs. 850/- (Application Fee including Intimation Charges)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here