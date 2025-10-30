Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in NABCONS in 2025.

NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of District Development Consultant (DDC) in 2025.

Name of post : District Development Consultant (DDC)

No. of posts : 2

Also Read : Zubeen Garg : The Voice That Converts Every Thought to Music

Qualification : MBA/ PGDM/MSW/Post Graduation in Rural Development or related subjects

(Two-year full time/regular) from reputed institutions/Universities.

Any graduation in case of officers retired from State/Central Government services, Banks and Public Financial Institutions with proven records of accomplishment.

Experience : Five Years Post Qualification Experience in Development Projects Preferably with

exposure of working at District or sub-district level in the rural areas.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the online link https://forms.office.com/r/6W69eXzTqP

Last date for submission of online applications 09 November 2025 Midnight

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here