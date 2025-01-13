Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or career in NABARD in 2025.

National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Bank’s Medical Officer (BMO) on contract basis at its Main Office Building/ Quarters locatedat NABARD Complex, VIP Road, Sri Vijaya Puram in 2025. NABARD is India’s apex development bank, established in 1982 under an Act of Parliament to promote sustainable and equitable agriculture and rural development. In its journey of more than four decades, the premier development financial institution has transformed lives in Indian villages through agri-finance, infrastructure development, banking technology, promotion of microfinance and rural entrepreneurship through SHGs & JLGs and more. It continues to aid in nation building through participative financial and non-financial interventions, innovations, technology and institutional development in rural areas. The recognition of the importance of institutional credit in boosting rural economy by the Government of India led to the inception of a Committee to review the Arrangements for Institutional Credit for Agriculture and Rural Development (CRAFICARD). This was established under the able Chairmanship of Shri B. Sivaraman, former Member of Planning Commission on 30 March 1979.

Name of post : Bank’s Medical Officer (BMO)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i. Applicant should possess MBBS degree in the allopathic system of medicine of any university

recognized by the medical Council of India.

ii. Candidates having post graduate degree in General medicine can also apply.

iii. The applicant should have a minimum of 2 (two) years’ experience in any hospital or clinic as

a Medical Practitioner

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to the General Manager,

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, Andaman & Nicobar Regional Office, Sri Vijaya Puram on or before 24 January 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here