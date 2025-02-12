Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in NIT Mizoram.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mizoram is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Superintendent, Junior Engineer, Technical Assistant, Technician, Junior Assistant and Office Attendant.

Name of post : Superintendent

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

i) First Class Bachelor’s Degree or its equivalent from a recognized University or Institute in any discipline

Or

Master’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or Institute with at least 50% marks or equivalent grade

ii) Knowledge of Computer applications viz. Word processing, Spread Sheet

Name of post : Junior Engineer – Electrical / Civil

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification:

First Class B.E. / B.Tech. in Civil/Electrical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

OR

First Class Diploma in Civil/ Electrical Engineering with excellent academic record

Name of post :Technical Assistant-ME / ECE

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification:

First Class or equivalent Grade in B. E. / B.Tech. / MCA in relevant subject from a recognized University / Institute.

OR

First Class Diploma in Engineering in relevant Field with excellent academic record.

OR

First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Science from a recognized University or Institute.

OR

Master’s Degree in Science from a recognized University or Institute with at least 50% marks or equivalent grade

Name of post :Technician- EE / ECE /CE / BS (Phy) /CSE

No. of posts : 5

Essential Qualification:

Senior Secondary (10+2) with Science from a Government recognized Board with at least 60% marks

Or

Senior Secondary (10+2) from a Government recognized Board with at least 50% marks and ITI Course of one year or higher duration in appropriate Trade.

Or

Secondary (10) with at least 60% marks and ITI Certificate of 2 years duration in appropriate Trade.

Or

Diploma in Engineering of three year’s duration in relevant Field from a Government recognized Polytechnic / Institute

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification:

Senior Secondary (10+2) from a recognized Board, with a minimum Typing Speed of 35 w.p.m. and

proficiency in Computer Word Processing and Spread Sheet

Name of post : Office Attendant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Senior Secondary (10+2) from a recognized Board

How to apply :

The candidates are advised to download the same from NIT Mizoram’s website www.nitmz.ac.in in A4 size paper. The duly completed prescribed Application Form along with all Supporting Documents, Annexure, duly self-attested must be submitted in soft copy (word file or pdf) as a part of the Application Form to the Registrar In Charge, NIT Mizoram in the Email ID [email protected] on or before 17.03.2025 (12:00 Midnight).

Application Fees :

a. Rs. 500/- for General and OBC

b. Rs. 250/- for SC/ST candidates.

c. Women and PWD candidates are exempted from payment of Application Fee.

d. The admissible Application Fee must be remitted through Online Payment Only in the following account details as below and the payment receipt must be sent along with the application form.

Account details: Name : National Institute of Technology Mizoram, A/C No. 33755447886, SBI Bawngkawn, Aizawl, Mizoram – 796014, IFSC: SBIN0007059

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here