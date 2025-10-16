Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NIT Mizoram in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mizoram is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Associate Professors in 2025.

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil Engineering : 1

Electrical Engineering : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per NIT Mizoram norms

How to apply :

Candidates may send their duly filled in Application Form, complete in all respect along with all

Supporting Documents, Annexure(s), duly self-attested, to [email protected] on or before 15.11.2025.

Application Fees :

Rs. 1,000/- for General and OBC

Rs. 500/- for SC/ST candidates.

Women, PWD candidates and Internal Faculty members are exempted from payment of Application Fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here