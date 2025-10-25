Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in Mizoram University in 2025.

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of University Deputy Director of Physical Education and Sports in 2025.

Name of post : University Deputy Director of Physical Education and Sports

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Eligibility (A or B)

A i) A Ph. D in physical education of Physical Education and Sports or sports science. Candidate from outside the university system, in addition, shall also possess at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) at the Master’s Degree level by the university concerned

ii) Eight years experience as University Assistant Director of Physical Education and Sports/College Director of Physical Education and Sports.

iii) Evidence of producing good performance of teams/athletes for competitions like state/ national/inter-university/combined university etc.

iv)Evidence of organizing competitions and conducting coaching camps of at least two week duration.

v) Passed the physical fitness test in accordance with the UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and other Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2018

OR

B. An Olympic games/world cup/world Championship medal winner who has a degree at least at the Post-Graduation Level.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the UGC CU Chayan Portal:

https://curec.samarth.ac.in (Select “Mizoram University” in “Universities” page)

Start date of online application : 29.10.2025

End date of online application : 03.12.2025

Application Fees :

There is a non-refundable fee of Rs. 1,000.00 (Rs. 500.00 for SC/ST/EWS applicant on submission of supporting Certificate). Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) get full exemption from payment of the

prescribed fees on submission of relevant Disability Certificate issued by the competent authority.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here