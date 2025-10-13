Applications are invited for recruitment of 145 vacant positions or career in Ministry of Corporate Affairs in 2025.

Ministry of Corporate Affairs is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of 145 Young Professional/Assistant Young Professional on CONTRACTUAL BASIS

through ICAI, ICoAI (ICMAI), ICSI in Central Facility Centres (CRC /C-PACE/ CSC/ CPC).

Name of post : Young Professional/Assistant Young Professional

No. of posts : 145

Qualification :

The candidates applying for the post of Young Professional must be a qualified member of ICAI / ICoAI(ICMAI)/ ICSI and for the post of Assistant Young Professional must have passed the Intermediate / Executive Examination of the ICAI/ICoAI(ICMAI)/ICSI. The Young Professionals/ Assistant Young Professionals should also have excellent communication, interpersonal analytical skill. Young Professionals must have good working knowledge of technology- based skills on the computer and ability to work on ICT applications.

Age Limit:

The candidates applying for the post of Young Professional/Assistant Young Professional should not be more than 35 years of age altogether at any time during their engagement in Central Facility Centres. The cut-off date for determining the eligibility conditions with regard to age limit is the closing date of application i.e. 30.10.2025.

How to apply :

Interested Eligible candidates must apply online altogether at http://www.icai.org/post/career-in-icai, https://eicmai.in/Recruitment/index.aspx and https://stimulate.icsi.edu/RECRUITMENT

The last date of receiving applications online is 30th October, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here