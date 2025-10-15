Meghalaya Jobs NEIGRIHMS Shillong Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or jobs in NEIGRIHMS Shillong Meghalaya in 2025.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Personnel in a research project: “Centre for Advanced Research in Hypertensive Disorders in Pregnancy”, funded by ICMR, New Delhi in 2025.

Name of post : Project Research Scientist – (Medical)- Study Site Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 67000/- + HRA 20%

Essential Qualification :

1. MBBS/ BDS/ equivalent or

2. Bachelor in Allied Health Sciences with MPH

3. Good Command of English: Speaking, reading, and writing

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Project Nurse II (Research Nurse)

No. of posts : 2

Pay : Rs. 20000/- + HRA 20%

Essential Qualification :

1. Three-year General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) Course

2. Good Command of Khasi & English: Speaking, reading, and writing

Maximum Age Limit : 28 years

Name of post : Project Technical Support – II – Echocardiographer/ Echo technician

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 20000/- + HRA 20%

Essential Qualification :

1. 12th in science with Diploma in Echocardiography or equivalent and five years’ experience

2. Three-year graduates in Echocardiography with two years of experience

3. Good Command on Khasi & English: Speaking, reading and writing

Maximum Age Limit : 30 years

How to apply :

Eligible and interested candidates may email the filled application form (attached), along with a CV

and supporting documents (scanned in one PDF), to the Email ID [email protected]

Applications not in the prescribed format (online summary in Google form and full application in

PDF) will not be processed or accepted.

Please mention the name of the post applied for in the email subject line.

The PDF file should be named as: “Candidate name_Post-name_year_application”. e.g.

“James_PTSIII_2024_application”.

All should submit the application summary and contact details in the Google form. Link : https://forms.gle/vRD9RZLsPN1r3FxU6

The last date for sending complete applications by email up to 5 pm on 27.10.2025.

The tentative Date and time of the interview/ written test will be First week of November (further

details will be intimated through the mail for the shortlisted candidates)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here