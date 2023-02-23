Applications are invited for various project based positions under North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Consultant, Content Developer and Technician on contract basis under Telemedicine Project in Department of Forensic Medicine.

Name of post : Consultant (Operation) for RRCs

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s in IT/ CC/ Public Health or MCA, MBA in IT with more than Five Years experience in Telemedicine/ public health/ project management in the health sector.

Name of post : Content Developer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Any Graduate with One Year Diploma in IT/ CS Multimedia etc having more than Three years of experience in Multimedia content development in addition to working experience with standard multimedia tools and exposure to software like Final cut Pro. Mays & 3D animation etc.

Name of post : Telemedicine Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduation and diploma in IT/CS or Diploma in Telemedicine & HIMS/ Health IT.

How to apply : Candidates may submit their bio-data, along with attested copies of all educational qualifications, experience certificates, and testimonials and 2 (two) recent passport-size photographs to Department of Forensic Medicine, Administrative Block, North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Mawdiangdiang, Shillong — 793018 SUPERSCRIBING “ Application for the post of ……………..”.

The last date for submission of the application is 22nd March 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here