North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Research Fellow and Research Assistant on contractual basis under ICMR Project entitled “Effectiveness of Yoga based Cardiac Rehabilitation (Yoga-Care) in Heart Failure: A randomized controlled trial”

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduate Degree in Naturopathy and Yogic Science (BNYS) from a recognized university with two years of experience

Desirable :

Good conversant with Khasi, Hindi language in addition to English Language. Working experience in the relevant field.

Emoluments : Rs. 41300/- per month

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduate in Professional Course or Graduate Degree in basic science with one year experience from a recognised institution

OR

Post Graduate Degree in Professional course or Post Graduate Degree in basic science.

Desirable :

Experience in health research studies Knowledge in Computer application.

Emoluments : Rs. 31000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 3rd August, 2023 at 11:00 AM in the Department of Cardiology (Room No. 127 OPD Block), NEIGR1HMS, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong 793018. Registration will start from 10:00 AM — 11:00 AM.

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with resumes, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

