Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NEHU Meghalaya.

North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) to work in a Science & Engineering Research Board (SERB) sponsored research project entitled “An Approach Towards Asymmetric Synthesis Via The C-H Bond Activation Assisted By Chiral Organo- Metallic Species As Catalytic System.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship: As per SERB rules for the fellowship and Host institution rules.

Essential Qualification: M.Sc. in Chemistry with at least 55% aggregate score (50% for SC/ST) and CSIR-UGC NET (including lectureship)/GATE qualification.

How to apply :

Candidates may send application along with CV, self-attested copies of Marksheets, Certificates and other testimonials to Dr. R L Nongkhlaw, Professor, Department of Chemistry, NEHU, Shillong 793022, Meghalaya or via e-mail to: rlnongkhlaw@gmail.com.

Last date for submission of applications is 28th November 2023

Subject of the relevant email should contain “Application for JRF in Chemistry”. Applicants

must provide their e-mail and mobile number together with other records for short listing

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here