Meghalaya Jobs National Law University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in National Law University Meghalaya in 2025.

National Law University (NLU) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Deputy Registrar in 2025.

Name of post : Deputy Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : As per 07th Central Pay Commission. Pay Protection will be applicable as per rules and if applied through proper channel

Essential Qualifications:

Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

Experience :

Five years of experience as Assistant Registrar or in equivalent post in the Pay Level 10 and above.

OR

5 years of administrative experience as Assistant Registrar or in an Equivalent Post in Educational Institutes of Eminence / Central and State Universities/ University system / Research Institute / Central Government Departments/ State Government Departments/Autonomous Societies/ Organisations/ Multinational Companies (MNCs)/ Government of India Undertakings or Such administrative positions of equal or higher degree of responsibilities all in all taken together.

Experience / Exposure to IT based Finance & Accounting / Audit / Academic /Academic Regulatory Processes/ Purchase & Store / Establishment / Personnel & HR Services & facilities Management will be preferred.

Office planning and organising, building relationships with public and private sectors, team management, good working knowledge and understanding of data analysis, strong quantitative and analytical skills, effective verbal and written communication skills as well as proficiency in English.

Exposure to office procedures like maintenance of Files, Noting, Drafting etc.

Hands on Experience with ICT tools viz, Microsoft Applications, Google Applications, Online Web Applications, and Knowledge of ERP Applications.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://rec.nlumeg.ac.in/login

Online application forms will close on 15th November 2025 midnight.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here