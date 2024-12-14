Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and accounting positions or jobs in ICAR RCNEH Meghalaya.

ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region (ICAR RCNEH) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Young Professional-I in various disciplines. ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, a premier research institute under the Natural Resource Management division of Indian Council of Agricultural Research, has been promoting and also conducting research, extension and human resource development activities in agriculture and allied sectors for hilly and mountain ecosystem of North Eastern Hill Region. The institute has been striving hard through activities in its various divisions altogether to maximize the needed output aimed at fulfilling its goals. A quote from Thomas Alva Edison altogether that “Inventions are not accidents they are the rewards for unceasing efforts” is well apt to the institute where there is one percent inspiration and 99% perspiration.

Name of post : Young Professional – I (Administration)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Graduate in any discipline (with minimum 60% Marks) from recognized university / College (with minimum 1 Year of experience in relevant field). Knowledge of IT application, virtual meeting platforms and also computer skills (MS Word, Excel, Power Point, Tally etc.) will be added advantage.

Name of post : Young Professional – I (Finance & Accounts)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

B.Com /BBA / BBS (with minimum 60% Marks) from recognized university / College (with minimum 1 Year of experience in relevant field). Knowledge of IT application, virtual meeting platforms and computer skills (MS Word, Excel, Power Point, Tally etc.) is also an advantage.

Emoluments : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Age Limit : The minimum age is 21 years and also maximum 45 years with relaxation as per rules.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications to [email protected] on or before 24.12.2024 in the enclosed proforma given overleaf altogether addressed to the Director, ICAR RC for NEH Region, Umiam along with copies of relevant documents and recent passport size.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here