Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Managers and Assistant Managers in 2025.

Name of post : Manager (Finance and Accounts)

No. of posts : 2

Scale of Pay : Level – 10, Initial Basic Pay Rs. 56,100/-

Qualification : Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/ Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India

Experience : Post qualification work experience of minimum 8 years Finance and Accounting in Govt./PSU or equivalent in Industry.

Age Limit : 50 years as on the last date of Publication of the Advertisement

Name of post : Manager (Accreditation) – on Contract

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Level – 10, Initial Basic Pay Rs. 56,100/-

Qualification : Master’s Degree with 60% marks from a recognized University or Equivalent

Experience : Minimum 5 years of relevant experience in academic administration, quality assurance, or accreditation processes. Experience with international accreditation frameworks such as AACSB, EQUIS, or AMBA, and national accreditation cycles like NAAC and NBA will be highly valued

Age Limit : 45 years as on the last date of Publication of the Advertisement

Name of post : Assistant Manager (IT Infrastructure)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Level – 6, Initial Basic Pay Rs. 35,400/-

Qualification : BE/B. Tech/ MCA with 55% marks from a recognized University or Equivalent

Experience : Minimum 6 years of similar work experience out of which at least:

(a) 4 years in Pay Level-4 and above, or

(b) presently working in Pay Level-6 in Govt./PSU or equivalent in Industry.

Age Limit : 35 years as on the last date of Publication of the Advertisement

How to apply :

Interested candidates who fulfil the minimum eligibility criteria may apply online through the Recruitment Portal in the Institute website https://www.iimshillong.ac.in/careers/

The Last date for Submission of Online Application is 05 December 2025

All candidates are required to print out the Online Application Form submitted in the Recruitment Portal and forward the same along with the following Self-Attested Documents:

(i) Payment Receipt (Note: Not Required for Women Candidate and Person with Disabilities)

(ii) Proof of Date of Birth

(iii) Caste Certificate (if belonging to SC, ST, NC-OBC category)

(iv) Educational Qualification Certificates

(v) Mark Sheets

(vi) Experience Certificates

(vii) 1 (one) recent passport size photograph with Full Name written at the back of the Photo.

(viii) Note: Candidates already in Government Service are required to forward the Online Application Form and Documents through Proper Channel or Submit NOC (No Objection Certificate) during Interview.

The above Documents should reach the “Chief Administrative Officer, IIM Shillong, Umsawli, Shillong – 793018, Meghalaya” in a Sealed Envelope to be Superscribed “Application for post of ______” on or before 12 December 2025

Application Fees :

Application fee for each post are as per the rates prescribed below:

a) Rs. 400/- (including GST) for General candidates

b) Rs. 200/- (including GST) for SC/ST and OBC candidates

c) Women Candidates and Person with Disabilities are exempted from payment of application fee

Application fee is non-refundable.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here