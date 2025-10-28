Applications are invited for recruitment of 13 vacant positions or jobs in NEEPCO Meghalaya in 2025.

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Executive Trainees in 2025.

Name of post : Executive Trainee (Electrical/ Mechanical)

No. of posts : 18

Qualification : Full time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology/AMIE in Electrical Engineering / Electrical & Electronics Engineering/Mechanical Engineering / Mechanical & Automation Engineering from recognized Institute or University with not less than 65% marks as per respective institute/ University norms (55% marks for SC/ ST candidates). Candidates must have appeared and qualified in Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) in 2025, Electrical or Mechanical Engineering. Candidates must have appeared and qualified in Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)-2025 for Electrical/ Mechanical Engg.

Scale of Pay: Rs. 50,000-3%-1,60,000/- (IDA)

Upper Age Limit :

UR /EWS : 30 yrs

ST/ SC : 35 yrs

OBC(NCL) : 33 yrs

Name of post : Executive Trainee (Civil)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification : Full time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology/AMIE in Civil Engineering from recognized Institute or University with not less than 65% marks as per respective institute/ University norms (55% marks for SC/ ST / PwBD candidates). Candidates must have appeared and qualified in Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) in 2025, Civil Engineering. Candidates must have appeared and qualified in Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)-2025 for Civil Engg.

Scale of Pay: Rs. 50,000-3%-1,60,000/- (IDA)

Upper Age Limit :

UR /EWS : 30 yrs

ST/ SC : 35 yrs

OBC(NCL) : 33 yrs

Name of post : Executive Trainee (IT)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Full time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology/AMIE in Comp Science/ Comp.Engg /IT from recognized Institute or University with not less than 65% marks as per respective institute/ University norms (55% marks for SC candidates). Candidates must have appeared and qualified in Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) in 2025 for Computer Science and Information Technology (CS). Candidates must have appeared and qualified in Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) in 2025 for Computer Science and Information Technology (CS)

Scale of Pay: Rs. 50,000-3%-1,60,000/- (IDA)

Upper Age Limit :

UR /EWS : 30 yrs

SC : 35 yrs

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://recruitment.neepco-spark.co.in/

Commencement of Online registration of Application : 28-10-2025

Closing of Online registration of Application : 17-11-2025

Application Fees :

Candidate belonging to General, EWS & OBC (NCL) category is required to pay a non-refundable Application fee of Rs 560/- (Rupees five hundred and sixty only). The SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM category and female candidates need not pay the application fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here